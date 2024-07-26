In short Simplifying... In short Silicon Valley is witnessing a public feud involving big names like Zenefits' Parker Conrad, David Sacks, and Y Combinator's Paul Graham, with allegations of misconduct and underhanded behavior.

The spat, which has drawn in other industry figures, is said to be damaging the reputation of venture capital among founders.

The drama continues to unfold, with more to be discussed in an upcoming episode of the 'All-in' podcast. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zenefits controversy fuels online spat involving Silicon Valley luminaries

'Rich brats fighting online': All about Silicon Valley's latest fued

By Mudit Dube 05:08 pm Jul 26, 202405:08 pm

What's the story David Sacks, a prominent venture capitalist, and Parker Conrad, founder of Rippling, have reignited a decade-old feud on social media platform X. The disagreement traces back to their shared history with Zenefits, an HR tech company Conrad founded and where Sacks later served as COO and then CEO. The argument was sparked by a political opinion posted by Sacks on social media, which drew a sarcastic response from Conrad referencing past controversies at Zenefits.

Twitter Post

How the fued started

Past scandals

Zenefits controversy fuels online spat

Conrad's sarcastic comment was a veiled reference to the Zenefits scandal, where he was ousted following allegations of improper employee licensing. Sacks subsequently took over as CEO, and Conrad's departure was marked by a press release blaming him for governance issues. In response to Conrad's jab, Sacks reminded him of his sanction by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is important to note that Conrad and Zenefits settled an SEC investigation and paid fines without admitting fault.

Industry voices

Silicon Valley luminaries join public dispute

The online dispute drew in other big names from Silicon Valley. Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham accused Sacks of maltreating Conrad, terming it as "the worst case" he had ever heard and calling Sacks "evil." In response, Sacks, who is Jewish, accused Graham of underhanded behavior toward Jewish VCs. Cloudflare co-founder Matthew Prince also joined the conversation. He wrote, "I know this story. It's very bad. Don't know if David (Sacks) is most evil person in SV. Lots of competition."

Twitter Post

Graham displayed no restraint during feud with Sacks

Industry impact

Public feuds impacting venture capital reputation

Eric Bahn of HustleFund commented on the situation, stating that the ongoing bickering within the industry is damaging venture capital's reputation among founders. This public spat is part of a growing trend among Silicon Valley's most successful founders and investors who are increasingly engaging in public disagreements. This follows recent arguments between venture capitalist Vinod Khosla and Elon Musk over political choices, and between Khosla and Marc Andreessen over AI regulation.

More to come

More drama to unfold in new 'All in' podcast episode

The Graham-Sacks duel culminated with Sacks's friend Chamath Palihapitiya stepping in to plug 'All-in' podcast the two host with VC Jason Calacanis. Palihapitiya posted on X, "There is so much to say about this. We will document and talk about all of it this week on @theallinpod. PS - with receipts (even deleted ones!)." "So at this point things have mainly just devolved into YC/Parker camp and Sacks/All-In camp calling each other liars," wrote tech entrepreneur Deva Hazarika on X.

Twitter Post

How another X user reacted to Silicon Valley's latest fued