Contrarily, the company reported a revenue of ₹847 crore

Slice founder Rajan Bajaj's salary was mere ₹12 in FY23

May 24, 2024

What's the story Rajan Bajaj, the founder of fintech unicorn Slice, drew an annual salary of just ₹12 in FY23, as per a report by PrivateCircle Research. This figure is nothing when compared to FirstCry CEO Supam Maheshwari's remuneration of ₹200.7 crore, during the same period. The report highlighted these two as outliers among unicorn founders' salaries. It also discussed the median and average salary gaps.

Revenue surge

Slice's remarkable revenue growth despite low CEO salary

Despite Bajaj's nominal salary, Slice reported a revenue of ₹847 crore from its operations in payments and lending business during FY23. This marked a three-fold increase over the previous fiscal year. The company achieved this growth even after discontinuing its flagship product, a revolving credit line on prepaid card, due to regulatory restrictions in the first quarter of FY23.

Salary drop

FirstCry CEO's salary drops, shares sold prior to IPO

The report also highlighted Maheshwari's monthly salary, which saw a 49% decrease in the first three quarters of FY24, bringing his total remuneration down to ₹77.5 crore. Before filing for an initial public offer (IPO) in December, Maheshwari sold off 6.2 million shares in FirstCry over a span of 10 days, as revealed by PrivateCircle Research.

Pay gap

Gender disparity in unicorn founders' salaries

The study by PrivateCircle Research also revealed a significant gender disparity in the salaries of unicorn founders. The median salary of female unicorn founders was nearly 44% lower than their male counterparts, standing at ₹1 crore compared to ₹1.8 crore in FY23. On average, male founders earned eight times more than their female peers during this period.

Sector analysis

Sector-wise breakdown of salaries

The report also provided a sector-wise breakdown of unicorn founders' salaries. The median founder salary for media and entertainment unicorns was the highest at ₹3.5 crore in FY23, followed by logistics unicorns at ₹1.9 crore and edtech firms at ₹1.6 crore. However, when it came to average salaries, logistics unicorns topped the list with an impressive figure of ₹12.4 crore.