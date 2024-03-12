Next Article

Meta files lawsuit against former VP over alleged document theft

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 01:40 pm Mar 12, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Meta has initiated legal proceedings against one of its former vice presidents, Dipinder Singh Khurana, accusing him of stealing sensitive company documents. The lawsuit alleges that Khurana uploaded proprietary and confidential information related to employee pay, performance, and business contracts to his personal online storage accounts before leaving the company. The suit further claims that at least eight employees listed in the stolen documents subsequently left Meta to join Khurana's new start-up.

Accusation

Khurana accused of 'stunning' betrayal by Meta

The lawsuit filed by Meta describes Khurana's actions as a "stunning" betrayal and "brazenly disloyal" conduct. The company alleges that Khurana, who had worked at Meta for 12 years and held a senior position as VP of Infrastructure, violated his contract during his departure. The documents he is accused of stealing are said to contain highly sensitive information about the company's business operations and employees.

Future course

Meta vows to protect confidential business information

Speaking about the lawsuit, a spokesperson from Meta stated that the company takes such misconduct seriously and will continue working to protect confidential business and employees' information. The spokesperson's statement underscores Meta's commitment to safeguarding its proprietary data. Khurana has not yet responded publicly to the allegations or the lawsuit filed by his former employer.