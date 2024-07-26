In short Simplifying... In short Apple has slashed prices for all its iPhone models in India, including the locally manufactured iPhone 13, 14, and 15, following a customs duty cut announced in Budget 2024.

The reduction in customs duty from 22% to 16.5% on imported phones, and the existing 18% GST on India-made phones, have made iPhones more affordable for Indian consumers.

Pro models have seen first-ever price reduction in India

Apple makes all iPhones cheaper in India

By Akash Pandey 04:25 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Apple has announced a 3-4% price cut across its entire iPhone range, marking the first time the tech giant has reduced prices of its Pro models. The reduction will allow customers to save between ₹5,100 to ₹6,000 on Pro or Pro Max models. This move comes in response to a decrease in basic customs duty on mobile phones from 20% to 15%.

Local impact

Made-in-India iPhones also see price decrease

The price reduction also extends to the Made-in-India iPhones, including the iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models, which have seen a cut of ₹3,000. The iPhone SE will now be cheaper by ₹2300. Traditionally, the company phases out Pro models after launching new ones, clearing old inventory through selective discounts by dealers and resellers. However, this time around, Apple has taken a different stance on Pro models following the customs duty cut announced in Budget 2024.

Duty reduction

For India-made phones, only GST at 18% is levied

Customs duty has also been reduced for printed circuit board assemblies and chargers for mobile phones. Imported smartphones sold in India currently attract an 18% GST and a total of 22% customs duty (20% basic and 2% surcharge). The additional surcharge is fixed at 10% of the basic customs duty. With the recent cut in taxes, the total customs duty on imported phones comes to 16.5% (15% basic and 1.5% surcharge). For India-made phones, only GST at 18% is levied.