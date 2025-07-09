Flying on IndiGo? You can soon use in-flight Wi-Fi 

India's leading airline, IndiGo , is gearing up to introduce in-flight Wi-Fi services on its domestic business class and select international flights. The company has already started advanced talks with satellite communication firms in India. The move comes as part of IndiGo's plan to enhance passenger experience by providing internet connectivity during flights.

Launch timeline IndiGo to launch in-flight Wi-Fi around November IndiGo was initially planning to launch the in-flight Wi-Fi service around its 19th anniversary on August 4. However, the approval process is taking longer than expected, pushing the launch date to November 2025. The airline plans to first introduce this service for its business class passengers on domestic flights before expanding it to international routes.

RFP issued RFP issued to satcom services providers As part of its preparations, IndiGo has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) from satcom services providers. The airline is also seeking approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, financial viability remains a challenge due to shorter flight durations on domestic routes and tighter airfare margins.

Ongoing talks Talks now underway IndiGo is in talks with a number of satcom companies, including Intelsat and Hughes Communications. These firms are working with VSAT companies such as Nelco and BSNL to provide in-flight connectivity (IFC) in India. However, LEO satellite-based IFC is still some time away as players like OneWeb, Starlink, and Amazon Kuiper are yet to meet security guidelines set by the Department of Telecommunications.