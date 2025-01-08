What's the story

Reliance Jio has warned its users about a widespread 'premium rate service scam,' also known as 'international call scam.'

The telecom giant alerted that this fraudulent scheme is mainly targeting mobile users across India.

The scam involves missed calls from international numbers, which when returned by the recipient, connects them to a premium-rate service. This leads to high charges for every minute of the call.

Here's more on it.