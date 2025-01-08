Jio warns of international call scam: How to protect yourself
What's the story
Reliance Jio has warned its users about a widespread 'premium rate service scam,' also known as 'international call scam.'
The telecom giant alerted that this fraudulent scheme is mainly targeting mobile users across India.
The scam involves missed calls from international numbers, which when returned by the recipient, connects them to a premium-rate service. This leads to high charges for every minute of the call.
Here's more on it.
Scam mechanics
Modus operandi of the premium rate service scam
The premium rate service scam works by scammers making short calls from unknown international numbers. They hope that the recipients will call them back out of curiosity or concern.
When a user calls back such a number, they are unknowingly connected to a premium-rate service. This connection leads to high charges even for a brief conversation, thus causing a financial loss to the unsuspecting victim.
Scam indicators
Identifying signs of the premium rate service scam
The main sign of this scam is getting missed calls from unknown numbers with strange country codes.
Scammers usually use obscure or unfamiliar country codes to make their calls look legit.
This way, they trick users into returning these calls and falling prey to the scam.
Use of international codes in such a way is a common sign of this fraudulent scheme.
Safety measures
Reliance Jio's safety tips to avoid falling for scam
To keep its users from getting duped by this scam, Reliance Jio has issued a number of safety tips.
The company suggests users should not return calls to numbers with a country code other than "+91" unless the caller is known.
It also suggests using your phone's blocking feature to avoid repeated calls from suspicious international numbers.
Further, the telecom giant advises its users to not answer/return calls from unknown sources, local or international.
Information dissemination
Reliance Jio emphasizes on spreading awareness about scam
Reliance Jio stresses on the need to spread awareness about this scam.
The company urges its users to inform their family, friends, and colleagues about the fraudulent scheme to stop it from spreading.
By sharing information and remaining vigilant, users can play a key role in curbing the impact of such scams.