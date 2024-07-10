In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to recent tariff hikes, Jio has launched new add-on plans offering unlimited 5G data.

The new add-on plans aim to pacify customer frustration over recent tariff hikes

Jio introduces new unlimited 5G add-on plans amid tariff hikes

What's the story Reliance Jio has unveiled three new 'True Unlimited Upgrade' add-on plans in response to customer dissatisfaction over recent tariff hikes and the discontinuation of popular, affordable prepaid plans, including the ₹1,559 (yearly) and ₹359 (monthly) packs. The new add-ons are designed to provide unlimited 5G data for users on the Jio True network. However, these add-on plans are not standalone and must be added to an existing plan.

Jio's new ₹151 add-on plan offers 9GB of high-speed 4G data. The plans costing ₹101 and ₹51 provide 6GB and 3GB of high-speed 4G data, respectively. Users can enjoy unlimited high-speed 5G data with all three packs, provided they are using a 5G smartphone and a prepaid plan offering 2GB per day or more. The 1.5GB per day plans or less need to adhere to their data limits.

Tariff hike sparks discontent among telecom users

Jio has released new add-on plans after user complaints about the recent tarriff hikes. The hike led to an increase of up to 25% on all prepaid, postpaid, and data plans. Annual plans have seen the most significant price increases, with some packs rising from ₹2,999 to ₹3,599. The price hike has sparked discontent among users, leading to a 'BoycottJio' trend on social media and a 'BSNL ki ghar wapsi' trend featuring selfies with new BSNL SIM cards.