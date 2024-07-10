In brief Simplifying... In brief Tesla's stock is on a roll, thanks to better-than-expected Q2 vehicle production and delivery numbers, and its AI ventures.

The company's future growth is tied to affordable electric cars, with a possible rollout by 2025, and the launch of its robotaxi on August 8.

Despite a rocky start to the year and competition from Chinese EV makers, Tesla's recent rally has left short sellers in the dust.

Tesla's stock has surged about 75% since hitting a 52-week low in April

Tesla stock up for 10th day: What's behind the surge?

By Mudit Dube 11:32 am Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Tesla's stock recorded its tenth consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, closing up by approximately 4% at around $262 apiece. This upward trend has enabled the company to erase all its year-to-date losses, with shares now up about 5% since the start of the year. Furthermore, Tesla's stock has surged about 75% since hitting a 52-week low in April this year.

Growth factors

Analysts attribute Tesla's success to Q2 production numbers

Analysts credit Tesla's upward trajectory to its second quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers, which exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company's artificial intelligence businesses have also contributed to this momentum. "All of a sudden, the market is valuing the growth potential for Tesla," said Seth Goldstein, an equity strategist at Morningstar.

Upcoming developments

Tesla's future growth hinges on affordable EVs, Robotaxi launch

Tesla is set to announce its next quarterly results on July 23. The company has hinted at developing more affordable electric vehicles, a move investors see as a key growth catalyst. However, Goldstein stressed that Tesla needs to provide a "solid, concrete timeline" for these cars' rollout, potentially as early as 2025. Additionally, the unveiling of Tesla's much-anticipated robotaxi on August 8 presents another growth opportunity.

Market recovery

Tesla overcomes early year challenges, outperforms short sellers

Despite promising prospects, Tesla's stock saw a significant drop in the first half of the year following a fourth quarter financial report that missed both top and bottom lines. A subsequent 9% year-over-year drop in first quarter vehicle deliveries further lowered shares. In response, Tesla cut over 10% of its staff after the delivery miss. Despite these challenges and stiff competition from Chinese EV makers, short sellers betting against Tesla have been hit hard by its recent rally.