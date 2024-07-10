In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing slight increases, while Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon experienced minor drops.

The top gainers of the day include Celestia, Mog Coin, Sei, Bittensor, and Sui, while the biggest losers are Flare, Pepe, UNUS SED LEO, Akash Network, and Mantle.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.13 trillion, marking a 1.95% increase over the last day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ethereum is down over 7% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Akash Pandey 11:02 am Jul 10, 202411:02 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 3.29% in the past 24 hours to trade at $59,051.17. It is 2.81% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.39% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,113.33. It is down 7.17% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,128 billion and $375 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $523.73, which is 1.77% up from yesterday and a 7.38% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 1.33% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.17% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.53%) and $0.11 (up 1.27%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 2.07% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $144.88 (up 3.03%), $6.24 (up 5.86%), $0.000011 (up 2.47%), and $0.55 (up 2.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 2.07%, while Polka Dot is down 1.58%. Shiba Inu is down 0.33% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 8.36%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Celestia, Mog Coin, Sei, Bittensor, and Sui. They are trading at $7.33 (up 18.69%), $0.0000011 (up 12.08%), $0.33 (up 11.53%), $261.25 (up 10.63%), and $0.77 (up 10.55%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, Pepe, UNUS SED LEO, Akash Network, and Mantle. They are trading at $0.022 (down 1.86%), $0.0000099 (down 1.51%), $5.82 (down 0.36%), $3.63 (down 0.23%), and $0.66 (down 0.16%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $27.35 (up 7.40%), $13.09 (up 0.46%), $1 (up 0.01%), $8.30 (up 1.83%), and $7.36 (up 4.12%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.37 (up 4.06%), $1.23 (up 3.79%), $6.69 (up 3.42%), $1.46 (up 5.97%), and $1.31 (up 6.18%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.13 trillion, a 1.95% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.76 billion, which marks a 29.52% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.55 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.59 trillion.