Cryptocurrency prices: Here are today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Bitcoin has climbed 3.29% in the past 24 hours to trade at $59,051.17. It is 2.81% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.39% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,113.33. It is down 7.17% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,128 billion and $375 billion, respectively.
Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies
BNB is trading at $523.73, which is 1.77% up from yesterday and a 7.38% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 1.33% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.17% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.53%) and $0.11 (up 1.27%), respectively.
Solana's price has decreased by 2.07% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $144.88 (up 3.03%), $6.24 (up 5.86%), $0.000011 (up 2.47%), and $0.55 (up 2.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 2.07%, while Polka Dot is down 1.58%. Shiba Inu is down 0.33% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 8.36%.
Here are our top 5 gainers of the day
Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Celestia, Mog Coin, Sei, Bittensor, and Sui. They are trading at $7.33 (up 18.69%), $0.0000011 (up 12.08%), $0.33 (up 11.53%), $261.25 (up 10.63%), and $0.77 (up 10.55%), respectively.
What is going on with the popular stablecoins?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.
Take a look at top 5 losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Flare, Pepe, UNUS SED LEO, Akash Network, and Mantle. They are trading at $0.022 (down 1.86%), $0.0000099 (down 1.51%), $5.82 (down 0.36%), $3.63 (down 0.23%), and $0.66 (down 0.16%), respectively.
Check out today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $27.35 (up 7.40%), $13.09 (up 0.46%), $1 (up 0.01%), $8.30 (up 1.83%), and $7.36 (up 4.12%), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.37 (up 4.06%), $1.23 (up 3.79%), $6.69 (up 3.42%), $1.46 (up 5.97%), and $1.31 (up 6.18%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.13 trillion, a 1.95% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.76 billion, which marks a 29.52% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.55 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.59 trillion.