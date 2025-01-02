Summarize Simplifying... In short Vi is gearing up to launch its first 5G services in India's top 75 cities, targeting industrial hubs with high data usage.

The company has secured ₹24,000 crore in equity funding and plans to raise an additional ₹25,000 crore through debt.

By Mudit Dube 05:18 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Vodafone Idea (Vi) will launch its 5G mobile broadband service in India this March, the Economic Times reported. The company will be offering these services at competitive prices, around 15% lower than those of its main rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vi's aggressive pricing strategy could trigger a price war within the telecom sector. To retain their subscriber base and prevent customer churn to Vi, Jio and Airtel may be compelled to make their 5G plans cheaper.

Expansion plan

Initial launch to cover top 75 cities

Vi's first 5G launch is likely to cover India's top 75 cities in its 17 priority circles. The company also intends to target industrial hubs with high data consumption. Vi may also "play with distribution costs," said the ET report. This could mean increasing dealer commissions, promotional spending to lure high-value prepaid users from rivals. The move comes as Vi secures ₹24,000 crore in equity funding and expects to raise another ₹25,000 crore through debt.

Financial strategy

Vi's spending on dealer commissions surpasses rivals

In FY 2023-24, Vi spent about ₹3,583 crore (or 8.4% of sales) on dealer commissions, investment bank Jefferies revealed. This was more than what Jio—the leading telco in India—spent on dealer commissions during the period (₹3,000 crore). The company's increased expenditure is part of its strategy to take on these established players in the market.

Infrastructure development

Vi finalizes $3.6 billion deals for 5G gear supplies

Notably, Vi recently closed $3.6 billion worth deals with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for 5G gear supplies. The company plans to set up some 75,000 5G sites in the next three years. This infrastructure development will be a key component of Vi's plan to launch and expand its 5G services across India successfully.