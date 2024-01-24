Eligible plans

Swiggy membership for postpaid plans upward of Rs. 501

Vi Max customers who are on the Rs. 501 plan, Rs. 701 plan, RedX plan costing Rs. 1,101, and Max Family plans of Rs. 1,001 and Rs. 1,151, can avail Swiggy One membership for free. With Swiggy's One membership, eligible Vi users can take advantage of perks such as free deliveries on orders over Rs. 149, a 30% discount at select restaurants, and avoid surge in prices during rain/heavy demand. Also, Swiggy One users can get free deliveries through Instamart.

More freebies

Other offers and services in Vi Max portfolio

Besides Swiggy One membership, Vi Max also offers its customers memberships for Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and SunNXT. The package includes deals on EaseMyTrip and access to Norton 360 Mobile Security as well. Moreover, Vi Max users can set their credit limits for the plans and enjoy priority customer service.

Crisis management?

Vodafone-Idea's subscriber base is on a decline

The bundling of Swiggy One membership with Vi's postpaid plans comes at a time when the telecom giant is grappling with a dip in its subscriber base. Vi's subscriber base declined for nine consecutive months from January to September, 2023. In September, Vi lost 7.5 lakh mobile customers, bringing down its total user tally to 22.75 crore.