In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex slipped 270 points, with Nifty settling near the 23,500 mark.

Top gainers included NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY METAL, while UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, and BPCL saw losses.

In global markets, the Hang Seng Index fell, Nikkei gained, and NASDAQ dropped.

The Indian rupee rose slightly against the US dollar, while fuel prices remained stable.

Gold and crude oil futures were mostly flat, but silver futures fell. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

INR edged up 0.14% against US dollar, recovering from yesterday's record low closing

Sensex slips 270 points, Nifty settles near 23,500 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:12 pm Jun 21, 202404:12 pm

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.35% to 77,209.90 points, while the Nifty fell 0.28% to 23,501.1 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 15,623.8 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY METAL topped the list, edging up 0.94%, 0.75%, and 0.4%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Bharti Airtel, LTI Mindtree, and Hindalco, adding 2.53%, 1.44%, and 1.18%, respectively. Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, and BPCL were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.21%, 2.15%, and 1.77%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 306.8 points to 18,028.52 points while the Nikkei gained 36.55 points to 38,596.47 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 140.64 points, or 0.79%, to 17,721.59 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.14% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.14% to end at ₹83.54 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at ₹72,698, while the silver futures tumbled 0.69% to ₹91,037. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $81.33 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained stable on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, while petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.