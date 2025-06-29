Vaani Kapoor's 'Mandala Murders' set for Netflix premiere in July

Netflix has subtly confirmed the global premiere of Mandala Murders in July 2025. The announcement, spotted on the streaming platform's website, ends months of speculation about the release date of Yash Raj Films 's (YRF) first supernatural crime series. The six-part drama is set in the sleepy hill town of Charandaspur. It was written by Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2), who co-directed it with Manan Rawat.

Plot Here's the official synopsis The story of Mandala Murders revolves around a centuries-old secret society that draws Detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh into a web of ritualistic murders. As the body count rises, loyalties are tested with prophecies and controversial folklore. In her long-form debut, Vaani Kapoor plays Thomas while Vaibhav Raj Gupta portrays Singh. Surveen Chawla plays an important role as the antagonist.

Production insights Did you know? The principal photography for Mandala Murders was completed in February 2025, with the team returning to Madh Island in Mumbai for additional shots. According to insiders, the week-long schedule was dedicated to "fine-tuning" before the final post-production phase. This process is expected to heighten suspense in the series.