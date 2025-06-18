What's the story

The creators of Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald, are reportedly working on a new Harold & Kumar film.

The project is being produced by Lionsgate's Mandate Pictures, the studio behind the original stoner comedy franchise, reported Variety.

John Cho and Kal Penn, who starred in the original films as Harold Lee and Kumar Patel, respectively, are very likely to return for this new installment.