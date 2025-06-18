Will Cho, Penn return for new 'Harold & Kumar' movie?
What's the story
The creators of Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald, are reportedly working on a new Harold & Kumar film.
The project is being produced by Lionsgate's Mandate Pictures, the studio behind the original stoner comedy franchise, reported Variety.
John Cho and Kal Penn, who starred in the original films as Harold Lee and Kumar Patel, respectively, are very likely to return for this new installment.
Casting updates
Cho, Penn expected to reprise roles
Although the deals are not yet finalized, sources have indicated that Cho and Penn are in talks to reprise their roles in this new venture.
Hurwitz and Schlossberg will reportedly direct the film based on a script they co-wrote with Heald.
The trio will also serve as producers under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner along with Greg Shapiro, a long-time collaborator of the franchise.
Franchise history
Franchise established itself as a cult favorite
The original Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) may not have been a blockbuster hit during its theatrical release, but it found immense success on DVD.
This unexpected triumph led to it getting two sequels—Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011).
The three films together grossed over $104 million worldwide, establishing the franchise as a cult favorite among fans for its unique humor and chemistry between the leads.