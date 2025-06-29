'Thug Life' may arrive on Netflix on this date

The much-anticipated collaboration between director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan , Thug Life, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on July 4, per OTTPlay. The film, which also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Nassar, and Ali Fazal , had a theatrical release on June 5. Despite the hype surrounding it, the film was a massive box office failure.

OTT release 'Thug Life' will arrive sooner than planned The film's digital rights were acquired by Netflix even before its theatrical release. The initial deal with Netflix was for an eight-week window, but this has since been renegotiated due to its box office failure. The Thug Life team is reportedly receiving a significantly reduced amount from Netflix, dropping from ₹130cr to ₹110cr. Additionally, they have been fined ₹25L by the National Multiplex Association for not adhering to their original plan.

Distribution hurdles Ban lifted, but film still not released in Karnataka The movie was eclipsed in controversy after Haasan said Kannada was "born out of Tamil," prompting a ban on the movie in Karnataka. Despite the ban being lifted after Haasan won his case in the Supreme Court, Thug Life wasn't released in Karnataka. The state's distributor refused to release the film weeks later, citing its box office failure as a reason for not having any return on investment.