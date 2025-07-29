Manish Tewari shares cryptic post after Op Sindoor debate snub
What's the story
Congress MP Manish Tewari has responded after being excluded from the Lok Sabha debate on "Operation Sindoor." In a post on X, Tewari shared some verses that were interpreted as a subtle jab. The lines read, "Hai Preet jahaan ki reet sada, Main geet wahan ke gaata hoon, Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon (Where love is the tradition forever, I sing the songs of that land. I'm...resident of India, and I speak of India's glory.)"
Exclusion details
T'Heer thought India's move was successful, refused to toe line
Tewari's exclusion from the "Operation Sindoor" debate was surprising, especially since he had requested to speak during the discussion. But he, along with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Amar Singh, who were part of India's global outreach after Operation Sindoor, was left out of the speakers' list. The official Congress speakers picked were Gaurav Gogoi (who opened for the Opposition), Deepender Hooda, Saptagiri Ulaka, Praniti Shinde, and Brijendra Singh Ola.
Twitter Post
Check out his tweet here
है प्रीत जहां की रीत सदा— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 29, 2025
मैं गीत वहां के गाता हूं
भारत का रहने वाला हूं
भारत की बात सुनाता हूं
Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada
Main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon
Bharat ka rehne waala hoon
Bharat ki baat sunata hoon
- Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/tP5VjiH2aD
Tharoor
Tharoor opted to speak on ports Bill
Per reports, the Congress wanted Tharoor to question the operation, but he thought India's move was successful and refused to toe the party line. When asked about this decision, Tharoor cryptically replied with "Maunvrat, maunvrat." Some Congress leaders claimed Tharoor had "opted to speak" in an upcoming debate on a ports bill when the party leadership asked if he wanted to talk about Operation Sindoor.
Criticism focus
Opposition focuses on alleged intelligence failures behind Pahalgam attack
The first week of the Monsoon Session was marked by disruptions, but it soon gave way to a heated debate on national security issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and "Operation Sindoor." The opposition has focused its criticism on alleged intelligence failures behind the Pahalgam attack. They also questioned US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Foreign policy
No communication between Trump, Modi: EAM
In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed Trump's claims, saying there was no communication between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump during the period in question. "There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 (the Pahalgam terror attack) and June 17 (the date the ceasefire was announced)," he clarified. He also said that of the 193 nations in the United Nations, only three countries apart from Pakistan opposed Operation Sindoor.