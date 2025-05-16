What's the story

A video of women from Telangana washing the feet of Miss World contestants at temples has sparked a major political storm.

The clip, reportedly shot at Ramappa Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple of Mulugu district, shows local women helping the contestants with the ritual.

While Miss World said that the "age-old custom is practiced to cleanse the physical and spiritual self, preparing for a moment of connection with the divine," opposition parties have called the ritual "reviving a colonial-era mindset."