'Insulting': Telangana women washing Miss World contestants' feet sparks outrage
A video of women from Telangana washing the feet of Miss World contestants at temples has sparked a major political storm.
The clip, reportedly shot at Ramappa Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple of Mulugu district, shows local women helping the contestants with the ritual.
While Miss World said that the "age-old custom is practiced to cleanse the physical and spiritual self, preparing for a moment of connection with the divine," opposition parties have called the ritual "reviving a colonial-era mindset."
Political backlash
BRS calls act "disgraceful and humiliating"
The main opposition party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has slammed CM A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government for their role in the incident, calling it a "disgraceful and humiliating spectacle" that chips away at Telangana's self-respect.
Senior BRS women leaders have demanded an unconditional apology from Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi, accusing the government of betraying Dalit, tribal and economically vulnerable women by pushing them into acts of service.
Video of the ritual
National Insult ❗️— YSR (@ysathishreddy) May 14, 2025
Red carpet for foreigners.
Red face for Indian women.
The Telangana government made Indian women wash the feet of Miss World contestants and then wipe them with towels.
Is this women empowerment or royal servitude?”
తెలంగాణ మహిళలు అంటే ఇంత చులకనా❓
తెలంగాణ… pic.twitter.com/nqfGUl7YaO
Broader issues
BRS leaders accuse Congress of failing women
BRS leaders also accused the Congress of neglecting women's welfare on a larger scale.
They quoted unfulfilled promises under the Mahalakshmi scheme, lack of scooters and financial aid for women, and alleged mistreatment of ASHA workers and police battalion wives as examples.
"The government has ₹200 crore to spend on international beauty pageants but not on women's welfare," they said in an open letter to Sonia.
BJP's response
BJP claims incident reflects Congress party's mindset
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party termed the incident a reflection of a deeper problem in the Congress party's mindset.
Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy called the act "humiliating," saying it reflected a "colonial-era mindset."
He also complained about it being done near sacred spaces, including those of tribal gods Sammakka and Saralamma, and asked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to apologize for the "blasphemy" and surrendering Indian culture and Nari Shakti.
Defense
Miss World organization defends the ritual
In a post on Instagram, the Miss World organization said, before entering the sacred temple grounds, the contestants observed a traditional ritual of washing their feet, symbolizing purification and respect.
"It was a beautiful gesture that underscored the deep-rooted spirituality of the region," it wrote.
The contestants wore saris, toured historic temples, and received handcrafted gifts during the tour.
Telangana is hosting the 2025 Miss World beauty pageant, with the grand finale scheduled on May 31 in Hyderabad.