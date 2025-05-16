What's the story

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it is "formidably organized" in all departments.

However, he expressed doubts about the future of the opposition alliance INDIA bloc while speaking at the launch of Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav's book Contesting Democratic Deficit.

"The future is not so bright as Mrityunjay Singh Yadav says....Maybe Salman can answer... because he was part of the negotiating team of the INDIA alliance," Chidambaram said on Thursday.