Russia, Ukraine to hold new peace talks in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Russia and Ukraine will hold a new round of peace talks in Istanbul on Wednesday. The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump threatened "severe" sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire isn't reached within 50 days. Washington has also promised additional military aid to Ukraine amid intensified Russian attacks.

Discussion agenda Zelensky's official says issues on agenda The upcoming talks are expected to focus on a possible prisoner exchange and a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A senior Ukrainian official told Agence France-Presse that these issues will be on the agenda. However, Moscow has yet to comment on the peace talks or confirm its participation in them.

Diplomatic challenges 'A lot of diplomatic work lies ahead': Kremlin Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that both sides are "diametrically opposed" and warned that "a lot of diplomatic work lies ahead." He downplayed the chances of a major breakthrough in the talks. This comes as Russia has stepped up its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing record numbers of civilians.