'Vladimir, STOP!' Trump issues rare rebuke to Putin
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has publicly condemned Russia for an airstrike on Kyiv that has killed 12 people.
In a social media post, he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks, commanding, "Vladimir, STOP!"
The rebuke comes as Trump steps up efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict. His proposed terms reportedly include favoring Russia's recognition of its 2014 annexation of Crimea—a condition firmly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ceasefire deadline
Trump aims for ceasefire within 100 days in office
Trump has suggested striking a ceasefire deal before his 100th day in office, telling reporters, "I have my own deadline."
He had claimed during his election campaign that he would bring an end to the war within a day of coming to power.
The US President also reiterated that he is pressuring Putin to end the conflict, saying Moscow agreeing not to seize the whole country would be a "pretty big concession."
Attack aftermath
Kyiv attack leaves 12 dead, over 90 injured
The airstrike on Kyiv is the deadliest of the year. Two children are among those killed, and at least 90 others are wounded.
The assault saw waves of drones, ballistic missiles and guided missiles target the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.
"Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv," Ukraine's state emergency service announced on Telegram.
"When our forces were concentrating to the maximum on defending against missiles and drones, the Russians went ahead with intensified ground attacks," Zelenskyy said.
Diplomatic tensions
Trump criticizes Zelenskyy, calls for peace deal
On Wednesday, Trump had criticized Zelenskyy for refusing to endorse a US "peace plan" that would involve Crimea and other Ukrainian territories being ceded to Russia.
He accused the Ukrainian leader of dragging out the conflict.
Bloomberg reported that the US will push back on Russia's request that Ukraine be "demilitarized" as part of a peace agreement.
It said special envoy Steve Witkoff would insist on Kyiv having its own army and defense industry during his next meeting with Putin.