What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has publicly condemned Russia for an airstrike on Kyiv that has killed 12 people.

In a social media post, he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks, commanding, "Vladimir, STOP!"

The rebuke comes as Trump steps up efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict. His proposed terms reportedly include favoring Russia's recognition of its 2014 annexation of Crimea—a condition firmly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.