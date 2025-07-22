SBI labels Anil Ambani as 'fraud' once again: Here's why

The State Bank of India (SBI) has flagged Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) and its promoter director Anil D Ambani as 'fraud.' The classification was made on June 13, 2025, under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and SBI's Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds. This was revealed by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who also confirmed that SBI is in the process of filing a complaint with the CBI.

Financial details SBI's credit exposure to RCom SBI's credit exposure to RCom includes a fund-based principal outstanding amount of ₹2,227.64 crore along with accrued interest and expenses from August 26, 2016. It also includes a non-fund-based bank guarantee of ₹786.52 crore. Notably, RCom is currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 with NCLT approval awaited for the resolution plan filed on March 6, 2020.

Personal insolvency Personal insolvency resolution process against Anil Ambani In addition to RCom, SBI has also initiated a Personal Insolvency Resolution Process under IBC against Ambani. The case is currently being heard by NCLT, Mumbai. Notably, this isn't the first time SBI has classified RCom and Ambani as 'fraud.' The bank had done so on November 10, 2020, and filed a complaint with CBI on January 5, 2021. However, the complaint was returned due to a 'status quo' order by Delhi High Court.