IMD issues red alert for J&K, Uttarakhand; predicts heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand , predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western Himalayan region over the next few days. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in eastern parts of India, such as Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, from July 23-27, as part of a separate weather forecast.

Weather systems Monsoon trough and cyclonic circulations The western end of the monsoon trough is running north of its normal position, while its eastern end is near the mean sea level. The IMD noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan in the lower tropospheric levels. Another such system lies over south Odisha, tilting southeastwards with height, and a third one over northeast Assam.

Rainfall forecast Heavy rainfall likely in these states The IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir till July 23, Himachal Pradesh till July 27, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana till July 24. West Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness heavy rains till July 26, along with East Rajasthan till July 27.