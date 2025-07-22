IMD issues red alert for J&K, Uttarakhand; predicts heavy rains
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western Himalayan region over the next few days. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in eastern parts of India, such as Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, from July 23-27, as part of a separate weather forecast.
Weather systems
Monsoon trough and cyclonic circulations
The western end of the monsoon trough is running north of its normal position, while its eastern end is near the mean sea level. The IMD noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan in the lower tropospheric levels. Another such system lies over south Odisha, tilting southeastwards with height, and a third one over northeast Assam.
Rainfall forecast
Heavy rainfall likely in these states
The IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir till July 23, Himachal Pradesh till July 27, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana till July 24. West Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness heavy rains till July 26, along with East Rajasthan till July 27.
Weather update
Low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal
The IMD has also predicted the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal around July 24. Over the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, among other regions.