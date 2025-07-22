Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

The second day of the 2025 Parliament Monsoon Session started at 11am on Tuesday. The first day was marred by disruptions in both Houses as opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and "Operation Sindoor." On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till noon, just minutes after it convened for the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Legislative progress Opposition protest The Opposition moved 12 notices under Rule 267, requiring the suspension of the day's business to debate the listed issue. One of the notices moved by CPI MP P Sandosh was on the sudden resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Meanwhile, opposition MPs protested at Makar Dwar over Bihar's Special Intensive Review (SIR) exercise.

Vice presidential vacancy Who will be next Vice President? Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly on Monday, citing health reasons. His sudden resignation has sparked speculation over his successor, with names like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor being floated. The Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha will take over as Acting Chairperson in Dhankhar's absence.

Political response Congress leaders react to Dhankhar's resignation Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called Dhankhar's resignation "sudden and shocking." He wished him good health but questioned if the Union government was prepared for a smooth transition. Another Congress leader, Udit Raj, also expressed surprise at Dhankhar's resignation and questioned the timing in relation to key issues like "Operation Sindoor" and Bihar's voter list revision.