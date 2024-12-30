Summarize Simplifying... In short Following allegations of a question paper leak, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a re-examination for over 10,000 candidates at a single center in Patna.

This decision sparked protests, leading to police action and political involvement.

What's the story Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the police for their crackdown on protests in Patna over the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams. He accused Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party of misleading students and serving as a "B team" for Nitish Kumar's government. The protests, which started on December 13, intensified at Gandhi Maidan despite Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh's warnings.

The BPSC has announced a re-examination for over 10,000 candidates assigned to Bapu Pariksha Parisar, an exam center in Patna. This was after claims of question paper leaks led to hundreds boycotting the tests. However, questioning why only one center was affected if there was indeed a leak, Yadav called for a comprehensive re-examination across all centers to ensure fairness and transparency in the process.

Yadav has also condemned the police's use of force during the protests. He criticized an altercation involving District Magistrate Singh and pledged his party's political support for the students' demands. "This movement was started by students...At this moment, came some elements acting as the government's B team," he said in a video message. "The protesters were misled into marching toward Gandhi Maidan... And, when the time to face lathi charge...water cannons came...those who...offered to lead...chose to run away," he added.

Notably, Kishor, who was absent when the police resorted to force, had spoken to the protesters earlier on Sunday along with his supporters. He had accused the government of curbing democratic rights and asked students to not indulge in illegal activities and wait for talks with government officials. Kishor had said Gandhi Maidan is a public space for protest. An FIR was registered against him, Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti, and several others.