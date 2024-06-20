In brief Simplifying... In brief The Patna High Court has nullified the Bihar government's attempt to raise reservation quotas from 50% to 65%.

The government's justification, based on a caste survey, was met with legal opposition, arguing it exceeded legislative powers and violated citizens' rights to equality.

The proposed hike would have increased quotas for various social groups, pushing total reservation to 75% with an additional 10% for economically weaker sections.

Patna HC scraps Bihar government quota hike to 65%

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:29 pm Jun 20, 202412:29 pm

What's the story The Patna High Court on Thursday overturned the Bihar government's decision to increase the reservation quota for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes in government jobs and higher educational institutions from 50% to 65%. The verdict was delivered in response to a series of writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of this quota increase. The Bihar government had initially proposed this hike based on a caste survey conducted within the state.

Reservation breakdown

Details of the proposed quota increase

In November 2023, the Bihar government issued a gazette notification introducing two reservation bills aimed at increasing the existing quota from 50% to 65%. The proposed increase would have resulted in a total reservation of 75%, including an additional 10% for economic and weaker sections. The government planned to raise quotas for Scheduled Castes (SC) to 20%, Scheduled Tribes (ST) to 2%, Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) to 25%, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to 18%.

Legal opposition

Petitioners challenge quota increase

The quota increase was met with legal opposition, as petitioners argued that the hike exceeded the state government's legislative powers. They claimed that "the amendments are violative of the Supreme Court verdict passed in the case of Indira Sawhney versus Union of India whereby a maximum ceiling of 50% was laid down." The petitioners also asserted that the quota hike was discriminatory and violated citizens' fundamental rights to equality as guaranteed by Articles 14,15 and 16.

Caste survey

Government's justification for quota increase

However, the Bihar government had justified the quota increase based on a caste survey conducted in the state. The gazette notification had said, "On analysis of data collected during 'Caste based Survey 2022-23, it is apparent that large section of backward classes, schedule caste and schedule tribe need to be promoted for them to catch up to satisfy cherished aim in the Constitution of equality in opportunity and status."