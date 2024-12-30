Summarize Simplifying... In short Prashant Kishor, leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, is facing legal action from Bihar Police for allegedly inciting unauthorized protests in Patna, which turned violent.

Over 700 people have been charged in relation to the unrest.

Kishor, denying the allegations, plans to take legal action against the police and criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for neglecting student grievances. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Protests by BPSC aspirants have intensified

'Where was Prashant Kishor during lathicharge?' Protesting Bihar students fume

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:22 pm Dec 30, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants have intensified, with political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor facing the ire of students for his absence during a police lathicharge. At Patna's Gardanibagh, students demanded a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary examination and a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor, who had earlier given an ultimatum to the Bihar government to resolve the issue in three days, was greeted with chants of "Prashant Kishor, go back" on his arrival at the protest site.

Press conference

Kishor's response to allegations

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kishor refuted allegations of abandoning the students and stressed his continuous support for their cause. He said the students were leading the movement as decided in the "Chhatra Sansad" (Student Parliament) and condemned the police action. "A prior permission for the event was unnecessary, contrary to the administration's claim that it was unauthorized," he asserted during his press address.

Legal developments

Kishor faces legal action, plans countermeasures

The Bihar Police have filed a case against Kishor and others for allegedly instigating the protests. They accused him of provoking candidates to create disturbances in Patna. In response to these charges, Kishor announced plans to file an FIR against Patna Police and take legal action following the lathicharge incident. He warned if no resolution is reached during a delegation meeting, he would join the protest himself starting January 2.

Protest aftermath

Over 700 face charges , Kishor criticizes CM Kumar

The police said Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party staged an unauthorized protest near Gandhi Maidan despite being denied permission by the district administration. The protest turned violent, resulting in clashes with police officers. Over 700 people, including coaching center owners and unknown protesters, have been booked in connection with the unrest. Amid this chaos, Kishor slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not addressing the students' grievances and accused him of prioritizing a private visit to Delhi over state issues.