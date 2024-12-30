Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress MLA Thomas is critically injured after a 15ft fall at a Kochi stadium due to a stage collapse. The incident, caused by poor construction and safety violations, has led to an investigation.

Despite severe injuries, including a grade 2 diffuse axonal injury, no emergency surgery is required. An expert medical team is monitoring her condition.

Thomas, who became a legislator after her husband's death, is a significant figure in the Congress assembly.

Thomas is on ventilator support and under critical care treatment

Congress MLA in ICU after 15ft fall at Kochi stadium

By Snehil Singh 12:04 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story Congress MLA Uma Thomas from Thrikkakara constituency in Kerala is battling for her life after she fell from a makeshift stage at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. The accident took place on Sunday evening during the Mridanga Naadam Bharatanatyam program, an event that seeks to set a Guinness World Record with 12,000 dancers. Thomas fell about 15 feet, suffering severe head and lung injuries.

Thomas's medical condition and treatment details revealed

Hospital authorities have confirmed that Thomas is on ventilator support and under critical care treatment. A medical bulletin issued by the hospital revealed she suffered a grade 2 diffuse axonal injury to her head, cervical spine injuries, and fractures to her face and ribs. These injuries have resulted in internal bleeding in her lungs. Despite the severity of these injuries, emergency surgery is not required at this time.

Investigation into stage collapse and safety violations underway

Reportedly, the fall was caused by the poor construction of the makeshift stage, which collapsed as Thomas grabbed retractable ribbons used as barriers. She hit her head on a concrete slab upon falling. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) said that organizers didn't have permission to construct the stage on the gallery, and an investigation into safety protocol violations is currently underway.

Expert medical team to assess Thomas's condition

State Health Minister Veena George said an expert medical team from the Health Department will accompany hospital doctors in evaluating Thomas's condition. The team comprises specialists from Kottayam and Ernakulam Government Medical Colleges. Revenue Minister K Rajan also visited the hospital to take stock of the situation. "She has sustained a head injury and multiple fractures. She needs to be monitored for the next 24 hours," Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan told ANI on Sunday night.

Thomas's political career and presence in the assembly

Thomas is known for her political career, which she took up after the death of her late husband PT Thomas. After his death in 2021, she won a by-election with a huge margin, becoming the first woman legislator for Congress in the current Assembly. She was also a very active Congress student leader.