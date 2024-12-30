Summarize Simplifying... In short Farmers in Punjab, India, have staged a protest, leading to the cancellation of 150 trains and blocking major roads.

The bandh was called between 7:00am and 4:00pm

Punjab bandh: Farmers block roads, trains canceled

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:41 am Dec 30, 202410:41 am

What's the story Farmers in Punjab launched a state-wide bandh on Monday, severely affecting traffic and transportation. The strike was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha between 7:00am and 4:00pm. Protestors blocked several major routes, including the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway. Notably, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had assured that emergency services would remain unaffected during the bandh.

Protest impact

Rail services disrupted, farmers' demands outlined

The protest resulted in the cancelation of 150 trains, including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi services. The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for 35 days, refusing medical treatment until the government meets their demands.

Legal intervention

Supreme Court intervenes in Dallewal's hunger strike

The Supreme Court has asked the Punjab government to convince Dallewal to shift to a hospital by December 31, allowing them to approach the Centre for logistical support if required. Apart from MSP, farmers are also demanding a debt waiver, pension, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Protest update

Farmers' attempts to march to Delhi thwarted

A group of 101 farmers tried to march to Delhi thrice between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by Haryana security personnel. The bandh is being observed from 7:00am to 4:00pm on Monday, December 30. Farmers observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza which affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.