Summarize Simplifying... In short Carterpuri, a village in Haryana, India, was named after former US President Jimmy Carter, who visited in 1978, a trip that also had personal significance due to his mother's previous work in India.

During his visit, Carter praised India's democracy, signed the Delhi Declaration to strengthen India-US ties, and left a lasting impact that continues to be celebrated annually in the village.

His visit marked a significant milestone in Indo-US relations, with cooperation in areas like energy, technology, and counterterrorism.

Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100

Why Haryana's Carterpuri village was named after Jimmy Carter

By Snehil Singh 10:33 am Dec 30, 202410:33 am

What's the story Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and the longest-lived president in US history, died at 100 in Georgia. However, his legacy goes beyond American shores, all the way to a small village in Haryana, India. The village, formerly known as Daulatpur Nasirabad, was renamed "Carterpuri" after Carter's visit in 1978.

Diplomatic ties

Carter's historic visit to India and its impact

Carter's visit to India in 1978 was not just important because he was the President but also because of a personal connection. His mother, Lillian Carter, had worked as a Peace Corps health volunteer in India in the late 1960s. On January 3, 1978, Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter visited Daulatpur Nasirabad and were warmly welcomed by the villagers.

Historic speech

Carter's address to Indian Parliament and Delhi Declaration

During his visit, Carter also addressed the Indian Parliament on January 2, 1978. He praised India's electoral democracy and rejected authoritarianism. "India's successes decisively refute the theory that a developing country must accept authoritarian or totalitarian rule to achieve economic and social progress," he said. The next day, he signed the Delhi Declaration with then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai, further strengthening India-US ties based on shared democratic values.

Lasting impact

Carter's enduring legacy in India and beyond

Carter's visit to India made a mark on Indo-US ties. The Carter Centre observed that since his administration, both countries have worked together on multiple fronts such as energy, technology, and counterterrorism. His relationship with Carterpuri stood the test of time as the village celebrated his Nobel Peace Prize win in 2002 and observes January 3 as a local holiday every year.