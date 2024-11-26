Summarize Simplifying... In short Protests led by Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, in Pakistan have resulted in five deaths and significant economic impact, with clashes between Khan's supporters and police.

5 killed as Imran Khan's supporters, cops clash in Pakistan

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:07 pm Nov 26, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Violent clashes erupted in Islamabad, Pakistan, between police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The unrest started when protesters calling for Khan's release stormed the capital on Monday. In light of the violence that took four soldiers and one protester's life, the government ordered the army to "shoot on sight." Zulfi Bukhari, a spokesperson for Khan's movement, said 20 protesters were injured in the clashes.

Protest escalation

Protesters defy government barriers, reach Islamabad

The protests were led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday. Despite the government blocking their march toward Islamabad with containers and barriers on highways, protesters reached D-Chowk near strategic buildings in the capital. They employed heavy machinery to clear roadblocks placed by authorities.

Warning issued

Government warns of consequences, reports economic impact

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned of serious repercussions if protesters entered high-security zones. He said those responsible for initiating and backing the protests would be held accountable for police casualties. Punjab's police chief Usman Anwar confirmed 119 officers were injured and 22 police vehicles set ablaze during the unrest. The ongoing protests are estimated to cost Pakistan's economy about ₹144 billion ($518 million) daily, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Political tension

Khan's imprisonment and party's demands amidst unrest

Khan has been imprisoned for over a year, battling over 150 cases from corruption to inciting violence. His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims his detention is politically motivated to keep him from returning to power. The PTI is calling for Khan's release and a reversal of a law they say permits government interference in judicial affairs.

International concern

US urges restraint, Khan's party alleges election rigging

The United States has called for both sides to exercise restraint amid the escalating violence. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller urged peaceful demonstrations and respect for human rights by authorities. Meanwhile, Khan's party has accused the government of election rigging in February, claiming victory despite running as independents after being denied an election symbol.