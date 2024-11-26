5 killed as Imran Khan's supporters, cops clash in Pakistan
Violent clashes erupted in Islamabad, Pakistan, between police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The unrest started when protesters calling for Khan's release stormed the capital on Monday. In light of the violence that took four soldiers and one protester's life, the government ordered the army to "shoot on sight." Zulfi Bukhari, a spokesperson for Khan's movement, said 20 protesters were injured in the clashes.
Protesters defy government barriers, reach Islamabad
The protests were led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday. Despite the government blocking their march toward Islamabad with containers and barriers on highways, protesters reached D-Chowk near strategic buildings in the capital. They employed heavy machinery to clear roadblocks placed by authorities.
Government warns of consequences, reports economic impact
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned of serious repercussions if protesters entered high-security zones. He said those responsible for initiating and backing the protests would be held accountable for police casualties. Punjab's police chief Usman Anwar confirmed 119 officers were injured and 22 police vehicles set ablaze during the unrest. The ongoing protests are estimated to cost Pakistan's economy about ₹144 billion ($518 million) daily, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.
Khan's imprisonment and party's demands amidst unrest
Khan has been imprisoned for over a year, battling over 150 cases from corruption to inciting violence. His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims his detention is politically motivated to keep him from returning to power. The PTI is calling for Khan's release and a reversal of a law they say permits government interference in judicial affairs.
US urges restraint, Khan's party alleges election rigging
The United States has called for both sides to exercise restraint amid the escalating violence. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller urged peaceful demonstrations and respect for human rights by authorities. Meanwhile, Khan's party has accused the government of election rigging in February, claiming victory despite running as independents after being denied an election symbol.