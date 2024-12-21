Summarize Simplifying... In short The Winter Session of India's Lok Sabha was marked by disruptions, leading to a loss of 65 hours, but still saw the introduction and passing of several bills.

Tensions between the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc escalated into physical clashes, with controversial remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah adding fuel to the fire.

The session had 20 sittings

Winter Session: Lok Sabha lost 65 hours due to disruptions

By Snehil Singh 11:51 am Dec 21, 202411:51 am

What's the story The recently concluded Winter Session of the Indian Parliament, which was held from November 25 to December 20, was marred by repeated disruptions, resulting in a loss of 65 hours and 15 minutes in the Lok Sabha. This is the highest time lost due to disruptions in all three sessions of the year. The session had 20 sittings and lasted around 62 hours, data shared by the Lok Sabha showed.

Session productivity

Productivity and legislative outcomes amid disruptions

Despite the disruptions, five bills were introduced and four were passed during this session. These included two landmark bills on simultaneous polls, which have now been referred to a Joint Parliament Committee. The Lok Sabha's productivity was recorded at 57.87%, while the Rajya Sabha functioned for just 43 hours and 27 minutes with a productivity of 40.03%.

Parliamentary unrest

Protests and scuffles mar winter session

The Winter Session was largely marred by protests and scuffles between members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition's INDIA bloc. The tensions peaked on the last day when MPs of both sides clashed, injuring two BJP members. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was accused of shoving an MP, prompting police complaints from both parties.

Controversial remarks

Allegations and debates surround India's constitutional journey

The session also saw a spirited debate on India's constitutional journey in its 75 years since adoption. However, it was tainted by allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah for remarks seen as insulting to BR Ambedkar. Opposition parties protested inside and outside Parliament over the remarks. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed on maintaining parliamentary decorum, saying, "It is the collective responsibility of all the members to maintain the dignity and decorum of Parliament."

Session closure

No-confidence motion and privilege notices mark session end

The session also witnessed an unprecedented effort by opposition parties to move a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his alleged partisan behavior as Rajya Sabha chairman. The motion was rejected by Deputy Chairman Harivansh as flawed and improper. As Parliament was adjourned sine die on December 20, Speaker Birla warned against protests at Parliament's entrance after Thursday's scuffle between rival MPs.