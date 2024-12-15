Top 5 Indian firms add ₹1.13L crore to market cap
Five of India's most valuable companies saw a massive jump in their market capitalization last week, adding ₹1,13,117.17 crore in total. Bharti Airtel topped the charts with a whopping ₹47,836.6 crore growth in its market cap, taking its total valuation to ₹9,57,842.40 crore. Infosys followed closely as it added ₹31,826.97 crore to its valuation for a total of ₹8,30,387.10 crore.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and TCS also see growth
HDFC Bank's market cap also rose last week, gaining ₹11,887.78 crore to hit ₹14,31,158.06 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation grew by ₹11,760.8 crore to hit ₹9,49,306.37 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also made it to the list of gainers with a ₹9,805.02 crore increase in its market cap, to hit ₹16,18,587.63 crore.
Reliance Industries leads valuation decline
On the flip side, Reliance Industries saw the biggest loss among the top firms with a ₹52,031.98 crore drop in its market valuation to ₹17,23,144.70 crore. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) witnessed a ₹32,067.73 crore drop in its valuation to ₹5,89,869.29 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's market cap dropped by ₹22,250.63 crore to ₹5,61,423.08 crore last week.
SBI and ITC also experience market cap reduction
The State Bank of India (SBI) also saw its market capitalization decline last week, falling by ₹2,052.66 crore to end at ₹7,69,034.51 crore. ITC's valuation fell by ₹1,376.19 crore to end at ₹5,88,195.82 crore. Despite the losses among individual companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company on the stock market followed by TCS and HDFC Bank in terms of overall valuation.