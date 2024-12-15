Summarize Simplifying... In short Last week, five top Indian firms, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), added a whopping ₹1.13 lakh crore to their market capitalization.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows as Reliance Industries, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever saw significant drops in their valuations.

Despite the dip, Reliance Industries still holds the crown as the most valuable company on the stock market.

Bharti Airtel led the m-cap surge last week

Top 5 Indian firms add ₹1.13L crore to market cap

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Dec 15, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Five of India's most valuable companies saw a massive jump in their market capitalization last week, adding ₹1,13,117.17 crore in total. Bharti Airtel topped the charts with a whopping ₹47,836.6 crore growth in its market cap, taking its total valuation to ₹9,57,842.40 crore. Infosys followed closely as it added ₹31,826.97 crore to its valuation for a total of ₹8,30,387.10 crore.

Other gainers

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and TCS also see growth

HDFC Bank's market cap also rose last week, gaining ₹11,887.78 crore to hit ₹14,31,158.06 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation grew by ₹11,760.8 crore to hit ₹9,49,306.37 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also made it to the list of gainers with a ₹9,805.02 crore increase in its market cap, to hit ₹16,18,587.63 crore.

Valuation drop

Reliance Industries leads valuation decline

On the flip side, Reliance Industries saw the biggest loss among the top firms with a ₹52,031.98 crore drop in its market valuation to ₹17,23,144.70 crore. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) witnessed a ₹32,067.73 crore drop in its valuation to ₹5,89,869.29 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's market cap dropped by ₹22,250.63 crore to ₹5,61,423.08 crore last week.

Other losers

SBI and ITC also experience market cap reduction

The State Bank of India (SBI) also saw its market capitalization decline last week, falling by ₹2,052.66 crore to end at ₹7,69,034.51 crore. ITC's valuation fell by ₹1,376.19 crore to end at ₹5,88,195.82 crore. Despite the losses among individual companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company on the stock market followed by TCS and HDFC Bank in terms of overall valuation.