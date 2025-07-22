Trump 'thought' I was 16 during Epstein's party: Maria Farmer

Maria Farmer, an artist and one of the first women to accuse Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual abuse, has revealed a disturbing encounter with US President Donald Trump . The incident took place in 1995 when Farmer was called to Epstein's Manhattan office late at night. She arrived in running shorts, and soon after, Trump walked in wearing a suit.

Unsettling experience 'Thought she was 16...': Farmer on Trump Farmer claimed that during the encounter, Trump kept staring at her legs. Epstein then entered the room and told Trump, "No, no. She's not here for you." After the two men left, Farmer said she overheard Trump say he thought she was 16 years old. Although she never saw him act inappropriately toward other women, Farmer described this incident as deeply unsettling.

Allegations revealed Farmer reported incident to authorities in 1996 Farmer reported Epstein and Maxwell to authorities in 1996 and mentioned Trump due to the uncomfortable encounter. She reiterated her claims during a 2006 FBI interview, recalling the same incident from 1995. "I have long wondered what law enforcement did with my complaints in 1996 and again in 2006," she told The New York Times. However, no law enforcement agency has accused Trump of any wrongdoing related to Epstein or Maxwell.

Defense issued White House defends Trump The White House has defended Trump against Farmer's allegations. Communications director Steven Cheung said, "The president was never in his office." He added that Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the allegations "tired and pathetic attempts to distract from all the success of President Trump's administration."

Relationship questioned Trump's ties with Epstein Trump's past relationship with Epstein has been under scrutiny, especially by his supporters. In 2002, Trump called Epstein a "terrific guy," but by 2019, he distanced himself from him, saying they hadn't spoken in years. Farmer's account could explain why Trump's name may be in unreleased Epstein-related files. These files include names, tips, and evidence collected during investigations into Epstein and Maxwell.