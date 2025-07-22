Page Loader
Home / News / World News / Trump 'thought' I was 16 during Epstein's party: Maria Farmer
Summarize
Trump 'thought' I was 16 during Epstein's party: Maria Farmer
Maria Farmer described the encounter with Trump as 'unsettling'

Trump 'thought' I was 16 during Epstein's party: Maria Farmer

By Snehil Singh
Jul 22, 2025
01:30 pm
What's the story

Maria Farmer, an artist and one of the first women to accuse Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual abuse, has revealed a disturbing encounter with US President Donald Trump. The incident took place in 1995 when Farmer was called to Epstein's Manhattan office late at night. She arrived in running shorts, and soon after, Trump walked in wearing a suit.

Unsettling experience

'Thought she was 16...': Farmer on Trump

Farmer claimed that during the encounter, Trump kept staring at her legs. Epstein then entered the room and told Trump, "No, no. She's not here for you." After the two men left, Farmer said she overheard Trump say he thought she was 16 years old. Although she never saw him act inappropriately toward other women, Farmer described this incident as deeply unsettling.

Allegations revealed

Farmer reported incident to authorities in 1996

Farmer reported Epstein and Maxwell to authorities in 1996 and mentioned Trump due to the uncomfortable encounter. She reiterated her claims during a 2006 FBI interview, recalling the same incident from 1995. "I have long wondered what law enforcement did with my complaints in 1996 and again in 2006," she told The New York Times. However, no law enforcement agency has accused Trump of any wrongdoing related to Epstein or Maxwell.

Defense issued

White House defends Trump

The White House has defended Trump against Farmer's allegations. Communications director Steven Cheung said, "The president was never in his office." He added that Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the allegations "tired and pathetic attempts to distract from all the success of President Trump's administration."

Relationship questioned

Trump's ties with Epstein

Trump's past relationship with Epstein has been under scrutiny, especially by his supporters. In 2002, Trump called Epstein a "terrific guy," but by 2019, he distanced himself from him, saying they hadn't spoken in years. Farmer's account could explain why Trump's name may be in unreleased Epstein-related files. These files include names, tips, and evidence collected during investigations into Epstein and Maxwell.

Case update

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for her role in Epstein's crimes. Farmer's story comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent a sexually suggestive birthday greeting to Epstein in 2003. Trump dismissed that report as false and filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the newspaper and its owners.