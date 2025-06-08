2,000 troops deployed to LA amid protests against ICE
What's the story
The Trump administration has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles as protests against immigration enforcement raids intensify.
President Donald Trump slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their handling of the situation.
"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs... the federal government will step in and solve the problem," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Protest details
Protests follow ICE raids that led to 118 arrests
The protests were sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that led to 118 arrests.
The raids targeted a warehouse in the downtown fashion district. Authorities allege the employer used false documents for some workers.
Demonstrators, on the other hand, accused ICE of using excessive force and instilling fear in immigrant communities.
Escalating tensions
Clashes between protesters and federal agents intensify in Paramount
Clashes between protesters and federal agents intensified in Paramount, a suburb 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.
Protesters gathered near a Home Depot used by federal officials as a staging area, waving Mexican flags and burning a US flag.
Federal agents in riot gear responded with tear gas and flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds.
Official response
Governor Newsom slams federal takeover
Governor Newsom slammed the federal takeover of the California National Guard as "purposefully inflammatory" and warned it would escalate tensions.
He said local authorities could handle the situation without federal intervention.
Mayor Bass condemned the raids for disrupting community safety, but also condemned violence during protests.
Federal support
White House confirms troops' deployment
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the deployment of 2,000 troops to quell what she called "mob violence."
Vice President JD Vance supported the move, calling for further border security measures.
Time to pass President Trump's beautiful bill and further secure the border," he said.
Homeland Security officials vowed to prosecute those obstructing law enforcement efforts.