Not South Africa, 'SSMB29' to be shot in Tanzania 

A production source told Mid-Day, "While the regions of South Africa they visited were stunning, they didn't align with the on-screen world that Rajamouli had in mind. He wants a landscape that has an untamed and ancient vibe." " Tanzania fits that vision better. The team had already locked Tanzania along with South Africa, but now it is the only location."

Schedule adjustment

'SSMB29' shoot to begin in 2nd week of August

The change in location has caused a minor delay in the filming schedule. The team was originally set to start shooting by the end of July but will now begin in the second week of August. Rajamouli plans to shoot crucial scenes across Tanzania's Serengeti, a wildlife conservation area. A crew of 200 members will be working on this leg of the shoot over five weeks, starting with an action sequence.