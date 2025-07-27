Jasprit Bumrah vs Ishant Sharma: Test stats in England

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently became the second Indian with 50 Test wickets in England. Bumrah reached the landmark on Day 4 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The right-arm seamer joined Ishant Sharma , who has had considerable success in England conditions. They now have the joint-most Test wickets for India in England. Here are the key stats.

Bumrah Bumrah's Test record in England Since the 2018 tour, Bumrah has bolstered Team India's bowling attack in England. His guile has taken India to several momentous wins. Bumrah now has 51 wickets from 12 Tests at an average of 26.19 in England. His tally includes 4 fifers, the most for an Indian in the nation. Bumrah has an economy rate of 2.80 in England.

Ishant How Ishant fared for India in England Until the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Ishant was pivotal to India's pace attack. The tall seamer accounted for 51 wickets from 15 Tests at 33.35 in England. His tally includes two five-wicket haul. Ishant has bowled a whopping 526.5 overs across 24 innings in the nation. No other Indian has more than 45 wickets in England in the format.

Wickets Who has more wickets against England? In 17 Tests against England, Bumrah has scalped 74 wickets at an average of 22.89. He owns 5 five-wicket hauls. On the other hand, Ishant has taken 67 wickets from 23 Tests at an average of 32.40 against England. He owns 2 fifers. As per ESPNcricinfo, only Kapil Dev is ahead of Bumrah and Ishant in terms of wickets for Indian pacers against England.