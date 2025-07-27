'A devotee slipped': The real reason for Mansa Devi stampede

A stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar on Sunday killed six people and injured over two dozen others. The incident, which took place around 9am was initially blamed on a rumor of an electric wire snapping. However, Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the temple trust, clarified that it was caused by a devotee slipping amid heavy crowding.

Official statements This is not an incident of electrocution: Puri Puri said, "This is not an incident of electrocution... It happened as a huge crowd gathered here; the police were informed, barricades were put up, but still the crowd came up and someone slipped." Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the injured at a district hospital and announced compensation for their families. He also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Medical update AIIMS Rishikesh director on patients' condition Dr Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, said four out of 10 admitted patients are in critical condition. "The incident took place around 9am and patients started coming in around 11am," she said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami also met the injured at AIIMS Rishikesh and announced a magisterial inquiry led by Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit.

Eyewitness reports Eyewitnesses describe chaos; minister visits hospital Eyewitnesses described the chaos, with one injured person saying they fell down with others amid an uncontrollable crowd. The Chief Minister's Office is reviewing security measures to prevent future incidents. Minister Ganesh Joshi visited the hospital and assured full government support to the victims' families. "It would not be appropriate to draw any conclusion until a detailed investigation is done," he said.