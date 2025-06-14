What's the story

The second season of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is reportedly nearing its finale and will soon go off-air.

But before that, the show is set to witness a special guest appearance by actor Ram Kapoor, reported India Forums.

The show has been a mix of comedy and cooking with a star-studded lineup featuring Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, among others.