Ram Kapoor to make special appearance on 'Laughter Chefs'
What's the story
The second season of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is reportedly nearing its finale and will soon go off-air.
But before that, the show is set to witness a special guest appearance by actor Ram Kapoor, reported India Forums.
The show has been a mix of comedy and cooking with a star-studded lineup featuring Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, among others.
Actor's comeback
Kapoor's return to television
Kapoor's appearance on Laughter Chefs marks his return to television. He has been in the news lately for his acting projects and physical transformation.
His recent shirtless photos have gone viral, inspiring many with his fitness journey.
Kapoor is known for his roles in popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, and Ghar Ek Mandir.
Show's concept
'Laughter Chefs' will be replaced by 'Pati Patni..'
The ongoing season of Laughter Chefs has kept viewers hooked with its refreshing mix of comedy and cooking.
However, the show is nearing its end, and the channel is all set to replace it with Pati Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.
This upcoming light-hearted, feel-good show promises a fresh take on celebrity relationships, packed with fun and games. Fans are already excited to find out which star couples will be part of the lineup.