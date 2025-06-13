What's the story

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has reportedly joined the cast of Border 2, a patriotic drama featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and T-Series, the film is a sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border.

The original was based on the Battle of Longewala and became a massive hit.