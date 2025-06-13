'Border 2': Sonam Bajwa to play Punjabi girl opposite Diljit
What's the story
Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has reportedly joined the cast of Border 2, a patriotic drama featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and T-Series, the film is a sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border.
The original was based on the Battle of Longewala and became a massive hit.
Role details
Bajwa's character has an emotional trajectory
According to Pinkvilla, Bajwa will play a "strong-headed Punjabi girl" in the film, paired opposite Dosanjh.
The source said, "Her character, like the first part, has a powerful emotional trajectory and her chemistry with Diljit will stand out as one of the primary highlights."
The report also revealed that shooting for Border 2 has already begun with Dosanjh in Pune. The shooting is expected to continue until mid-August.
Additional casting
Film slated for a Republic Day release in 2026
The source also confirmed that Border 2 will feature one more top female actor opposite Dhawan.
"Border 2 will be shot from June until Mid-August, with combination shoot of all the lead actors - Sunny, Varun, Diljit, Ahan and Sonam among others."
The film is slated for a Republic Day release in 2026.
Career highlights
Bajwa has worked with Dosanjh in multiple films
Apart from Border 2, Bajwa is also a part of Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's Baaghi 4 and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
She has previously worked with Dosanjh in Punjabi films like Honsla Rakh, Sardaar Ji, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Shadaa, and Ranna Ch Dhanna.
She will start shooting for Border 2 by the end of this month.