Sanya Malhotra turns entrepreneur with matcha brand, Bree
What's the story
Sanya Malhotra, the Dangal actor, has launched her own matcha brand named Bree in collaboration with Essenzaa Nutrition. The brand aims to tap into the growing health drink market in India.
In an interview with MoneyControl, Malhotra expressed her enthusiasm for matcha's health benefits and shared how it helped her transition from coffee to a healthier alternative.
Health benefits
From coffee to matcha
Malhotra said, "Three years back, when I was introduced to matcha, I was a huge coffee drinker... But I was not realizing that coffee was making me feel jittery."
"A lot of people love their chai, coffee, but now people are also catching up to matcha; they are realizing how many health benefits matcha has."
Market growth
Malhotra has invested time and money into this venture
Siddharth Shah, co-founder of Essenzaa, revealed that the current matcha market in India is worth around ₹450 crore and is expected to grow to over ₹850 crore in the next five years. He believes matcha will become a household necessity like salt.
Malhotra has invested both time and money into this venture, and they have also raised ₹1cr from external investors in a pre-seed round.
Product launch
Bree will initially offer 2 variants of matcha
Bree will initially offer two variants of matcha: a ceremonial blend and an everyday matcha.
The everyday matcha is priced at ₹600 for 30g, while the ceremonial blend costs ₹1,600 for 30g.
Shah said the brand's distribution will primarily happen online through their website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, and quick commerce platforms like Blinkit. Retail distribution through cafes and restaurants is also part of their strategy.
Career balance
The actor is also working on new variants of Bree
Malhotra is also working on new variants of Bree, including ready-to-mix matcha, flavored matcha, and instant matcha.
On the Bollywood front, she has several upcoming films, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.
"Toaster will be released on Netflix. Another film with Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap will be released this year as well," she said.