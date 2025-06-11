'Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza welcomes baby boy
What's the story
Popular television actor Shireen Mirza, best known for her role as Simmi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Hasan Sartaj.
The couple announced the happy news on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after Mirza revealed her pregnancy in January this year.
Announcement details
'A day filled with barakah and endless joy...'
In their joint post, Mirza and Sartaj shared that their little one was born on Monday.
The couple wrote, "A beautiful blessing has arrived. Shireen and Hasan are overjoyed to welcome a boy. A day filled with barakah and endless joy... wrapped in mercy, love, and light."
They further added, "May he grow to be righteous and kind. Join us in making dua. May Allah bless him."
Pregnancy reveal
When Mirza announced her pregnancy
A few months back, Mirza had shared a video with Sartaj to announce her first pregnancy.
The couple's caption read, "In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us... and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle. A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me."
Mirza and Sartaj tied the knot in a traditional nikah ceremony in her hometown, Jaipur, back in 2021. The couple gave fans a glimpse of their special day.