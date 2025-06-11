Pankaj Tripathi's 'Criminal Justice' becomes India's most-watched show
What's the story
The fourth season of Applause Entertainment's Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has emerged as India's most-watched show for the second consecutive week.
The show was released on JioHotstar two weeks ago and has reportedly seen impressive viewership numbers since then.
It garnered an impressive 10.3 million views during the week of June 2-8 alone.
Viewership comparison
Show beat several popular originals
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter has outperformed several popular original shows, including Heartbeat Season 2, Hai Junoon: Dream. Dare. Dominate, and Kankhajura.
The show set a record for the highest opening viewership for any OTT original on pay/freemium platforms on JioHotstar with a staggering 8.4 million views upon its release.
Show details
Tripathi's lawyer avatar keeps viewers hooked
In the fourth season of Criminal Justice, Tripathi reprises his character as Madhav Mishra, a defense lawyer in a murder case.
The show also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, and Shweta Basu Prasad. It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and helmed by Rohan Sippy.
Despite the makers releasing one episode each week following a three-episode debut, viewers are eagerly awaiting more episodes due to its gripping narrative.