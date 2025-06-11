What's the story

James Gunn, the director of the upcoming DC's Superman, has confirmed that there will be a post-credits scene in the movie.

However, he hinted that it won't be a traditional setup for future films, like Marvel films. Instead, audiences can expect something unique that still ties meaningfully into the evolving DC Universe.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn revealed, "I have a philosophy about post-credit scenes. It's somewhat related to my own mistakes in my time with Marvel."