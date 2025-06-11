James Gunn confirms 'Superman' post-credits scene; won't follow MCU formula
What's the story
James Gunn, the director of the upcoming DC's Superman, has confirmed that there will be a post-credits scene in the movie.
However, he hinted that it won't be a traditional setup for future films, like Marvel films. Instead, audiences can expect something unique that still ties meaningfully into the evolving DC Universe.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn revealed, "I have a philosophy about post-credit scenes. It's somewhat related to my own mistakes in my time with Marvel."
Director's insight
Gunn shares his thoughts on traditional post-credits scenes
He said he didn't want Thor to join the Guardians of the Galaxy. Because he didn't "understand the character."
"I did not like what I did in Guardians 2 where we set up Adam Warlock and we set up the Guardians of the Galaxy and we set up all this s**t that I didn't necessarily plan on."
He expressed, "At times when you're using it just solely to set something up, sometimes you're screwing yourself over."
Film details
'Superman' hits theaters on July 11
The upcoming Superman film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kel-El, Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will take on Lex Luthor. The movie is set to be released on July 11.
It is the first feature film in the new era of the DC franchise, marking a major shift for the studio under Gunn's leadership.