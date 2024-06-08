Next Article

New 'Superman' movie likely to address old criticisms

'Superman': James Gunn can fix some 'Man of Steel' criticisms

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Jun 08, 202404:10 am

What's the story The new Superman movie, directed by James Gunn, has recently announced its latest casting decision. This move has made fans hopeful that at least a few major criticisms of the previous Man of Steel film will be corrected in the upcoming origin story. Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder and starring Henry Cavill as Superman, received mixed reviews due to its somber tone and serious portrayal of the character. But DC might be looking at some changes.

New addition

Beck Bennett joined 'Superman' cast, this promises more humor

Beck Bennett, known for his comedic roles on Saturday Night Live (SNL), has been confirmed as the latest addition to Gunn's Superman cast. He will be playing Steve Lombard, a former football player turned sportscaster at the Daily Planet who is known for pranking Clark Kent aka Superman (David Corenswet). This casting decision suggests that Gunn is aiming to incorporate more humor into the film, contrasting with Snyder's previous somber interpretation in Man of Steel.

Character focus

Kent will get more limelight in new 'Superman' film

In addition to lightening the film's tone, Gunn seems to be focusing on Kent's job at the Daily Planet as a key part of Superman's story. This move addresses another criticism of Cavill's portrayal, where Kent and his job was not a significant factor in the narrative. The cast includes characters such as Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Wendell Pierce's Perry White, and Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, indicating a strong focus on the Daily Planet staff room dynamics.

Narrative shift

Bennett's role indicates shift in Superman's narrative

While Bennett's role as Lombard may be small, it signifies a shift in the narrative of the upcoming Superman film. Gunn appears to be keen on showcasing how Kent balances his superhero persona with his career as a journalist and his relationship with Lane. This approach seems to address some of the issues viewers had with previous Superman films in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).