'Saiyaara'—Mohit Suri's romance conquers hearts, box office Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Saiyaara, the new romantic drama from Mohit Suri, has quickly become a sensation since its July 18 release.

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda , the film has sparked some wild audience reactions—think viral videos of people fainting in theaters and even on-the-spot proposals.

Despite skipping the usual media blitz, Saiyaara soared past ₹100 crore at the box office in just four days.