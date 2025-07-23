Next Article
'Saiyaara'—Mohit Suri's romance conquers hearts, box office
Saiyaara, the new romantic drama from Mohit Suri, has quickly become a sensation since its July 18 release.
Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda , the film has sparked some wild audience reactions—think viral videos of people fainting in theaters and even on-the-spot proposals.
Despite skipping the usual media blitz, Saiyaara soared past ₹100 crore at the box office in just four days.
Focus on authentic storytelling over flashy promos
At its heart, Saiyaara is about Krish Kapoor (an aspiring singer) and Vaani Batra (a budding journalist), chasing dreams while navigating love.
The film's focus on authentic storytelling over flashy promos seems to have struck a chord with viewers—and clearly, it's working both online and at the ticket counter.