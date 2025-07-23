Next Article
Fahadh Faasil-Vadivelu's 'Maareesan' to release on July 25
"Maareesan," a Tamil thriller directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by Super Good Films, is set to hit theaters on July 25.
The film stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, reuniting after "Maamannan," and promises an intriguing story.
Here's the plot of 'Maareesan'
Vadivelu plays an Alzheimer's patient who withdraws a large sum from an ATM. Faasil's character, planning to steal the money, offers him a bike ride to Thiruvannamalai.
The movie follows their journey together and questions if the theft will actually happen.
Vadivelu's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' clashes with 'Maareesan'
After its theatrical release (which lands alongside "Thalaivan Thalaivii"), "Maareesan" will stream exclusively on Netflix—though the online premiere date hasn't been revealed yet.
The supporting cast includes Kovai Sarala and Vivek Prasanna.