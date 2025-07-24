Before Season 2 premiere, 'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3
What's the story
Netflix has confirmed that its popular supernatural comedy series, Wednesday, will return for a third season. The announcement comes just before the second season's premiere, which is set to continue the story of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). The upcoming season will be released in two parts on August 6 and September 3. It will see Wednesday returning to Nevermore Academy and dealing with a new case—the Kansas City Scalper.
Plot details
What to expect from Season 2
In the second season, Wednesday is more in control of her psychic powers and is obsessed with a new case—the Kansas City Scalper. However, when her visions start to malfunction, she returns to Nevermore Academy. This sets the stage for another year of chaos and mystery. Showrunner Alfred Gough has previously confirmed that Wednesday's supernatural abilities will continue to be central to the plot this season.
Cast additions
Season 2 will feature these new characters
The second season will also introduce new characters to the show's universe. Steve Buscemi will join as Nevermore's new principal, with Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, and Noah Taylor among the new cast members. Christopher Lloyd, Thandie Newton, and Haley Joel Osment are also expected to make guest appearances. Meanwhile, fan favorites Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) and Moosa Mostafa (Eugene) will return for another round of adventures at Nevermore Academy.