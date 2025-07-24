Before Season 2 premiere, 'Wednesday' renewed for Season 3 

Plot details

What to expect from Season 2

In the second season, Wednesday is more in control of her psychic powers and is obsessed with a new case—the Kansas City Scalper. However, when her visions start to malfunction, she returns to Nevermore Academy. This sets the stage for another year of chaos and mystery. Showrunner Alfred Gough has previously confirmed that Wednesday's supernatural abilities will continue to be central to the plot this season.