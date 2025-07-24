Meta's new wristband lets you control your computer with gestures

Meta , the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a prototype wristband that can control computers with hand gestures. The device uses electromyography (EMG) to read electrical signals from muscles in the forearm. These signals are generated by alpha motor neurons in the spinal cord that connect to individual muscle fibers. The technology is still experimental but could revolutionize human-computer interaction.

Technology breakdown How the wristband works The wristband works by translating the electrical signals from muscles into computer commands. A slight wrist movement can move a cursor on a laptop screen, while tapping the thumb against the forefinger can open an app on a desktop. Even writing in mid-air with an imaginary pencil makes letters appear on your smartphone. The technology is based on reading these muscle-generated signals, which are strong enough to be detected through the skin.

AI integration AI helps the device understand patterns Meta's wristband leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its performance. Dr. Thomas Reardon, Meta's VP of Research and project lead, said the technology can even move a laptop cursor just by thinking about it. This is possible because the device has been trained with data from 10,000 people who tested the prototype. It now recognizes common patterns in this data and can work with new users it has never seen before.