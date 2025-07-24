Page Loader
Russian plane carrying 43 people crashes; all killed
The aircraft was on a Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 24, 2025
12:49 pm
A Russian passenger plane, an An-24 operated by Angara Airlines, crashed in the Amur region of Russia﻿ on Thursday. The aircraft was on a Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route when it lost contact while approaching Tynda airport. Initial reports suggest there were around 43 people on board, including five children. Shortly after the crash, a rescue chopper spotted the burning fuselage of the plane in the far eastern Amur area, according to an emergency official. Everyone on board was killed in the crash.

Plane vanished during 2nd landing attempt

Regional governor Vasily Orlov confirmed the disappearance on Telegram, saying "all necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane." The emergencies ministry also confirmed that around 40 people were on board, according to Reuters. The plane vanished during its second landing attempt after an initial approach to Tynda airport failed.

Aircraft disappeared few kilometers from its destination

A source told the Tass news agency that "an An-24 operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometers from Tynda Airport." The aircraft is believed to have disappeared just a few kilometers from its destination. Unverified video recorded from a helicopter and shared on social media appears to show the plane coming down in a densely forested region.

3 died in chopper crash in the Amur region 

Last September, a Robinson R66 helicopter carrying three persons went missing in Russia's Amur region while flying unregistered over the Zeya district in the northeastern section of the region. Later, Russian media reported that rescue teams had found the pilot and two passengers dead in the Zeya area of Russia's Amur Oblast. According to Russian Telegram channels, the crash was caused by a technical failure.