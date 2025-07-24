Russian plane carrying 43 people crashes; all killed

A Russian passenger plane, an An-24 operated by Angara Airlines, crashed in the Amur region of Russia﻿ on Thursday. The aircraft was on a Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route when it lost contact while approaching Tynda airport. Initial reports suggest there were around 43 people on board, including five children. Shortly after the crash, a rescue chopper spotted the burning fuselage of the plane in the far eastern Amur area, according to an emergency official. Everyone on board was killed in the crash.

Search efforts Plane vanished during 2nd landing attempt Regional governor Vasily Orlov confirmed the disappearance on Telegram, saying "all necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane." The emergencies ministry also confirmed that around 40 people were on board, according to Reuters. The plane vanished during its second landing attempt after an initial approach to Tynda airport failed.

Contact loss Aircraft disappeared few kilometers from its destination A source told the Tass news agency that "an An-24 operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometers from Tynda Airport." The aircraft is believed to have disappeared just a few kilometers from its destination. Unverified video recorded from a helicopter and shared on social media appears to show the plane coming down in a densely forested region.

Twitter Post Visuals from crash site First footage from the crash site of the An-24 in the Amur region, Russia. The plane crashed 15 kilometers from the city of Tynda. There were 48 people on board. All are presumed dead.



Technical failure and pilot error are being considered the main causes of the tragedy.… pic.twitter.com/50ehCLAyFg — Russian Market (@runews) July 24, 2025