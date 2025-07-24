Google moves SC against NCLAT's order on Play Store

Google has filed an appeal in India's Supreme Court challenging a March 2025 order from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which partially upheld a Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling. The NCLAT confirmed Google's abuse of dominance in the Android and Play Store ecosystem—particularly mandating use of its Play Billing System. However, it reduced the initial ₹936 crore fine imposed by CCI to ₹217 crore.

Antitrust measures CCI's original order and fine In October 2022, the CCI had imposed a ₹936.44 crore fine on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies. The antitrust watchdog also issued a cease-and-desist order and a set of measures to change the company's app payment policies. This action came two years after the CCI ordered an investigation into Google's mandatory use of its Play Store payment system for paid apps and in-app purchases in November 2020.

Tribunal verdict What NCLAT said in its March ruling In its March 2025 ruling, the NCLAT upheld CCI's finding that Google imposed unfair and discriminatory conditions on app developers. This was done by mandating the use of Google Play Billing System (GPBS) for paid app sales and in-app purchases. The tribunal also agreed with CCI's conclusion that Google leveraged its dominance over Android and Play Store ecosystems to favor its own payment app, Google Pay, over competing UPI-based digital payment apps.

Regulatory orders Tribunal's directives to Google The NCLAT also upheld CCI's directives allowing app developers to use any third-party billing or payment processing service for app sales and in-app purchases. It barred Google from restricting app developers' communication with their users or directing them outside the Google Play ecosystem to promote their apps and offerings. The tribunal also prohibited discrimination against other apps facilitating UPI payments in India.